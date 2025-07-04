Tyler Chuch voted instructor of the year Published 12:00 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

Chief Instructor and Fifth Degree Black Belt, Tyler Church of Performance Martial Arts Academy of Tifton has been voted Instructor of the Year by the American Taekwondo Association.

This honor was announced at the Southeastern District Championships held on June 7th in Atlanta, Georgia by Grandmaster Soon Ho Lee. The award was voted on by a group of high-ranking Masters within the southeastern district of the United States.

Church, who also runs Performance Martial Arts in Valdosta, was the clear winner of over 100 ATA schools from Alabama, Georgia and Florida. This advances him to be possibly inducted as the International Instructor of the Year for the ATA. This will be announced at the World Championships in July 2025.

He has been a member of the American Taekwondo Association for 30 years. Church won the title of World Champion in 2002 and is a multiple-time Georgia State Champion. He has trained many top-ranked marital artists with 53 District Championship titles and 117 State Championship titles under his instruction.

“It is an honor and humble experience to be recognized as the Instructor of the Year for our region. Our region is known for having the highest standards set for their instructors.” said Church.

Church acknowledges the leadership and guidance from his father, Seventh Degree Black Belt, Senior Master Mitchell Church. His father was also voted Instructor of the Year in 2022.

He is quick to recognize this honor would not be possible without his faith in God and the love of his family.

Church also acknowledges that this would not be possible without the assistance of his leadership team and the support of the families of Performance Marital Arts Academy in Tifton, Georgia.

He is a lifelong resident of Statenville and is very active within the Statenville Church of God.

Performance Marital Arts Academy has locations in Valdosta at 1337 Baytree Road and in Tifton at 255 Brumby Way.