Final summer Student Farmer’s Market Monday Published 2:56 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025

TIFTON — Tift County agriculture students will hold their final summer Student Farmer’s Market Monday morning at Eighth Street Middle.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon in front of ESMS with baked goods, produce, plants and handcrafted items. Sales are cash only.

Tift agriculture teachers are hopeful to hold more markets later in the year.