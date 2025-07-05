Tadric Jackson returns for Basketball Elite Camp Published 10:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

TIFTON — Tadric Jackson has announced his fourth annual Basketball Elite Camp for later this month.

The camp will take place at Tift County High July 11-12, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. Jackson’s camp is open for boys and girls ages 5-17 at a cost of $100 per camper.

To register, email tjelitecamp@gmail.com.

One of TCHS’ all-time greats, Jackson was a four-year starter with the Blue Devils on the basketball court, helping lead the team to the 2014 state championship. As a senior, he was named Atlanta Journal-Constitution All-Classification Player of the Year and a MaxPreps All-American.

Jackson signed with Georgia Tech and was the runner-up for the Atlantic Coast Conference Sixth Man Award as a senior, a year that saw him average 12.1 points per game. After college, he played professionally in Luxembourg.