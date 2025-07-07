BRIAN PONDER: Encouraging conservation keeps farmers on the land Published 1:25 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Some people collect art. My brother, Ken, and I collect farms in a sense, and our farms are like art to us. Yes, they are appreciable assets, but so much more. We love land, and that has everything to do with how we care for it as we grow cotton for fiber and peanuts, watermelons, pecans and corn for food and feed.

A painter once told me that an artist is never through with a painting until he or she sells it. There’s always something to change or improve. That’s the way we are with every piece of land. Our dad taught us, “If you take care of the land, it will take care of you.” He was one of the first in our area to work with what is now the Natural Resources Conservation Service to put in parallel terraces and waterways to control erosion on the rolling terrain.

We are real sticklers about erosion. Caring for land is so much more than using fertilizer and lime. It’s keeping the land in place; not letting it wash during big rains; not letting it blow away during windstorms. It’s building up the organic matter in the soil to better retain water and nutrients.

We continue to use terraces and maintain bermuda grass waterways to slow down the water leaving our crop fields after a rain, holding back precious soil and nutrients. Ken and I were the first in Tift and Colquitt counties to strip-till cotton into cover crops to lesson soil disturbance and erosion. Now all we plant all our peanuts and cotton that way, and keep our land protected with cover crops that improve our soils, reduce weeds, and improve crop yields.

Education and support crucial to conservation

Through the years, many USDA conservation programs have helped us and our neighbors take care of our land, water and air resources as we produce food and fiber for our nation. That’s why I believe having programs in place to encourage conservation is money well-spent for generations to come. In 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act allocated $19.5 billion for USDA smart agriculture and conservation programs to help make farms like mine more resilient and productive while also providing ecological benefits to the public at large.

It’s an investment that protects our land, our climate, and our very livelihood. When the Conservation Stewardship Program rewarded us for the practices we had in place, we rolled that money right back into more conservation. Other programs helped us try new practices and technologies.

The Environmental Quality Incentives Program made it possible for us to retrofit our center-pivot irrigation systems from overhead sprinklers to units with drop hoses, regulators, and different nozzles to apply water more efficiently. Seeing such benefits firsthand encourages us and others to pay for the technology ourselves when ordering new units.

Similarly, a 50% EQIP cost-share allowed us to put in five electric motors to replace noisy diesel-powered pumping units that required a lot of cost and labor to carry fuel, change oil and service. Thanks to that start with EQIP, we went on to invest our own money to gradually change the rest of our 64 pivots to efficient electric motors. Our neighbors appreciate the quiet!

Farmers and consumers need conservation to be supported

I’m growing my 41st crop of cotton this year, and the price per pound I’ll get for it is a penny less per pound than the first crop of cotton I sold for 68 cents a pound in 1985. The cotton seed I planted then cost $25 a bag. Today, I pay $600 a bag. I picked that first crop with a $25,000 cotton picker. Today, a new one costs $1.1 million.

Squeezed between low commodity prices and increasingly high input, equipment and labor costs, most farmers are barely getting by. They’re just trying to hold onto their land; they’re not putting any extra money into conservation.

If we’re going to feed the almost 10 billion people that are projected by 2050, just 25 years from now, we’re going to have to have productive farmland. But so much U.S. farmland is being taken out of production by residential, commercial, and industrial development as well as other uses. As a result, we’re going to have to depend on the land that we’ve got, or else we’re going to depend on Brazil and other countries for our food.

We need Congress to integrate unspent IRA conservation program funds into the farm bill baseline as the current budget reconciliation bill is negotiated and passed, not divert them elsewhere. We also need action on a new farm bill with programs that make it possible for us to stay in business to produce safe, affordable food while still protecting the environment and caring for this most precious resource, the land.

Brian Ponder is a Tifton resident and farmer of cotton, grain and produce.