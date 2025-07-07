Hitting the Books on Community: Local bookstore aims to connect with residents Published 7:53 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Alongside their selection of classic reads, newer books, and all manner of stories in between, Second Thoughts Bookstore hosts a variety of events and programs to engage with their community, including game nights, book clubs, and author signings.

TIFTON — A local business owner is hoping to do her part to bring the community together however she can–and help residents of Tifton find that next engaging page-turner while she’s at it.

Since January, Sydney Henderson has been operating the downtown book shop Second Thoughts Bookstore, providing the community with a wide collection of books new, used, and vintage to whet their literary appetite and the opportunity to grow a little closer through a variety of events and activities centered around books and reading.

While the shop currently only has its doors open during the weekend, Henderson makes plenty use of the time she has, eagerly engaging with customers and inviting them to join in on game nights, author signings, and book clubs, among other programs.

Indeed, Second Thoughts currently has four monthly book clubs running, with two focused around a specific genre and the other two switching up genres each month, that are free and open to the public.

The bookstore has also become involved in or hosted several other events across this past year, including participating in the local library’s summer reading kickoff party Books on the Block and taking part in Indie Bookstore Day, a nationwide event held annually that celebrates independent bookstores like her own.

This focus on community has been a core aspect of the shop since even before its founding; Henderson explains that, since moving to and promptly falling in love with the city of Tifton, she had desired to become more involved with its community.

Initially taking to volunteering, she decided to open Second Thoughts after coming to realize Tifton was in short supply of bookstores, and she has been helping residents of the community get their noses in a new book ever since.

“This isn’t a lifelong dream or anything like that,” Henderson said. “But it’s 100% turning into a passion for me.”

After learning that Tifton has long claimed to hold the title of “Reading Capital of the World,” the bookstore owner also aims to do what she can to ensure the city keeps it.

With plans to expand her shop, extend her store hours into the week, and stepping up her game with the store’s community engagement, she’s certainly well on her way to doing so.

Second Thoughts Bookstore is located at 221 E. Third St., and is open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit their website at secondthoughtstifton.square.site or call (229)-329-2966.