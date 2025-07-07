Murder suspect shoots himself after police chase Published 6:26 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

ADEL — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Cook County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a suicide after being involved in a multi-county pursuit of a murder suspect.

On the morning of July 1, GSP and CCSO tried to stop Daquona Verdale Peede, a 31-year-old man from Manassas, Virginia, for a Be On the Look Out notice related to a murder case in Henry County, Georgia. When he refused to stop, a chase ensued, ending after GSP performed a PIT maneuver in order to stop his car.

“As the trooper and deputies approached the car, Peede shot himself and later died at a local hospital,” a press release from GBI says.

He was taken to the GBI’s medical examiner, though it is unclear at this time whether the autopsy has been performed yet.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 896-7471 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.