Austin Brown succeeds in second America’s Got Talent audition Published 9:21 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Austin Brown didn’t succeed at his first America’s Got Talent audition earlier this season, but the Tifton native is moving on in the competition after getting a yes from all four judges Tuesday night.

Rejected after singing the Percy Sledge soul classic “When a Man Loves a Woman” in his first appearance, Brown came back with an original Tuesday, titled “Somebody Believed.”

“I’m going to fight to show them who I am,” said Brown before singing again.

“Somebody Believed” did exactly that for the judges; Brown immediately got sanding ovations from Mel B and Sofia Vergara.

Unlike the first time, all of the judges gave him rave reviews.

Howie Mandel was the first, describing Brown as “a country version of Christopher Cross,” referencing the former singing star. “It did what you needed it to do.”

“I could feel what you were feeling,” said Mel B. “It’s like it feels organic,” said Vergara.

Cowell’s opinion was the last.

“It sounded true to who you are – a country singer,” Cowell said, giving his affirmation.

Cowell called for a vote. All four judges gave Brown their approval.

Brown will have to wait a bit to compete again. Next week’s America’s Got Talent episode is another round of auditions.

Those wanting to hear Brown’s new song, “Somebody Believed,” can check out Spotify and YouTube, where it was uploaded ahead of his appearance on AGT.