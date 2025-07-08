Blue Devils track and field earns All-State honors Published 5:41 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

TIFTON — Tift County track head coach J.C. Clark has announced multiple Georgia MileSplit All-State award winners.

“It is a great honor to see our kids in the ranks of the best in the state of Georgia,” said Clark. “This recognition for our kids highlights their unwavering commitment to their craft and to our team.”

Jamari Johnson won the Class 6A state championship in high jump in 2025, but he was far from the only Tift athlete recognized.

Johnson made first team All-State, of course, for high jump and is a member of the All-Junior team in the same event.

Nairobi Graham blossomed into one of Georgia’s elite runners this season and her awards reflect that.

Graham made All-State first team in the 400 meters. She made the state finals in 6A in that event. Graham is also All-State second team in the 200 meters and 300 hurdles and All-State honorable mention as a member of the 4×200 relay.

In addition, Graham was named to the All-Sophomore team in the 200, 300 hurdles and 400 meters.

Joining Johnson and Graham as All-State first team are members of the boys 4×100 relay squad Shurrod Rich, Dezmond McWhorter, Ario Wilson, Royal Scott, Marshall Howard and Antron Johnson.

Besides the general All-State lists, Clark said MileSplit honored the best in each class.

Named to the All-Freshman team were Jeremiah Rich for the 110 hurdles and Karson Lenz in pole vault.

Anthony Pace and Jaxson Hughes made the All-Junior team with Johnson. Both earned the award in pole vault.

Diamond Wallace’s success in long jump earned her honors on the All-Senior team.

Hughes, Wallace and Pace are all All-State third team earners, as well as Jordan Gaskins. Gaskins’ merit comes in the 110 hurdles.

Honorable mention All-State winners are Gaskins (300 hurdles), the 4×800 girls relay team (Ilianna Cleveland, Lola Reynolds, Bailey Brock, Diana Reducindo-Cipriano and Emmalyn Lukas) and the girls 4×200 relay team (Nakia Pierce, Jamayah Romer, Taliyah Thomas, Stella Bryant, Wallace and Graham).

Clark has repeated over the last two years that, “This is only the beginning.” Nearly everyone on the roster will be back for 2026. Johnson is among those and will have a chance to defend his state championship.

“We are looking forward to the new heights that the kids in our program will continue to reach as we grow together!,” Clark said.