Southwell launches program to support high-risk pregnancies Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

TIFTON — Southwell is expanding access to specialized maternal care with the launch of its new Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) program, providing essential support for high-risk pregnancies in South Georgia.

This initiative, made possible in part by Georgia HEART funds, enables Southwell to enhance maternal fetal monitoring services with state-of-the-art ultrasound technology. Access to MFM services is especially critical in rural areas, where specialized care for high-risk pregnancies can be limited, the health care system said in a press release. Early detection and intervention through advanced fetal monitoring can significantly reduce complications, improving outcomes for both mothers and babies.

Chris Dorman, president and CEO of Southwell, emphasized the importance of this program for the region.

“Expanding Maternal Fetal Medicine services aligns with our mission to provide high-quality, accessible care to the communities we serve,” Dorman said. “Through the support of Georgia HEART funds, we are able to offer advanced ultrasound technology that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of expectant mothers and their babies.”

MFM appointments are held at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton. After being referred by their OB/GYN provider, patients will be contacted to schedule an appointment. During the visit, an ultrasound technologist will perform a detailed ultrasound in person. The patient then will consult with the MFM provider through real-time telemedicine, with the physician able to view the ultrasound and interact directly with both the patient and technologist.

Dr. Kristin Yates, medical director for OB Hospitalists at Tift Regional Medical Center, said the program enhances care without replacing a patient’s current provider.

“Southwell MFM is designed to work hand-in-hand with a patient’s OB/GYN provider,” Yates said. “The MFM team provides additional expertise and monitoring to help guide important decisions, such as where a patient will deliver and what care may be needed throughout pregnancy, delivery, or postpartum. The combination of in-person ultrasound with real-time telemedicine allows patients to get the specialized care they need close to home.”

Visit mysouthwell.com for more information.