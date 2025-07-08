Valdosta State University announces Spring 2025 graduates Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of Spring 2025. The list includes the following students from the Tifton area.

Tyler Ajiero of Tifton has earned the Master of Business Administration.

Claudia Brown of Tifton has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders.

Jacob Funk of Chula has earned the Master of Arts in English.

Terri Funk of Chula has earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy.

Stephanie Garcia of Tifton has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Archer Hathaway of Tifton has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Middle Grades Education (Grades 4-8).

Silvia Huerta of Tifton has earned the Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene.

Dennis May of Tifton has earned the Master of Library and Information Science.

Arlena Miles of Tifton has earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education.

Divinity Mitchell of Tifton has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Margaret Mizwa of Tifton has earned the Master of Social Work.

Emily Myers of Tifton has earned the Master of Science in Biology.

Christopher Oldham of Tifton has earned the Master of Education in Counselor Education.

Lashonda Prince of Tifton has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Elizabeth Reyes of Tifton has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Abigail Tomlinson of Tifton has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders.

Senica Troutman of Tifton has earned the Doctor of Education in Leadership.

Emily Wilson of Chula has earned the Bachelor of Arts in History.