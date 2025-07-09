UPDATE: Hwy. 319 accident claims 2 lives Published 12:03 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Originally posted 10:43 a.m. July 8, 2025

Updated 12:03 p.m. July 9, 2025

TIFTON — Two people have died as a result of an accident on Highway 319 Monday.

The Georgia State Patrol said an SUV struck a bicycle on the highway, which is also called Ga. Highway 35, in Tift County, and the driver of the SUV was herself struck by another vehicle as she tried to render aid.

Georgia State Patrol troopers were dispatched at 6:20 a.m. to a vehicle vs. bicycle crash, the state patrol said in a statement early Tuesday morning. The statement did not provide the exact location of the accident.

The investigation revealed that the bicyclist was traveling north on the far-right side of the northbound lane of the highway. The vehicle, a red Ford Edge, was approaching from the rear.

The SUV struck the bicycle in the rear with its left front, the GSP said.

The driver of the Ford Edge made a U-turn and parked on the west shoulder of the southbound side of GA 35 and crossed the highway to render aid to the bicyclist.

“For unknown reasons, the driver attempted to cross GA 35 to return to her vehicle and was struck by a Ford F-250,” the GSP said.

The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene, the GSP said.

The driver of the Ford Edge was transported to Tift Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, the GSP said on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning a GSP spokesman confirmed she had died as well.

Troop H Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.

The GSP did not identify either of the victims of Monday’s crash.