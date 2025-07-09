Kay Jewelers celebrates new location in Tifton Published 12:03 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Representatives of the local chamber of commerce help the staff of Tifton's new Kay Jewelers branch celebrate their place in the community.

TIFTON — The City of Tifton is now home to its very own Kay Jewelers.

The national jewelry chain, known for offering a variety of stunning jeweled accessories for any occasion, celebrated its joining of the Tiftarea community with a new branch Tuesday morning, partnering with the local chamber of commerce to hold a ribbon cutting in honor of the occasion.

Alongside the ceremony, staff of the new location invited the community to join them for a Diamond Event, a special program hosted by Kay that offers in-store repair and restoration services from an in-house jeweler and loose stones and settings available for crafting personal pieces.

Colby Thomas, assistant manager, reported that the branch had been in operation since Jan. 28 and had been in development since November of last year.

Thomas stated that the new location would aim to better serve local patrons who had previously needed to frequent Kay Jewelers in neighboring towns, and looked forward to being able to do so as a part of the Tiftarea community.

Kay Jewelers is located at 1505 US-82, and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, contact (229)-231-0738.