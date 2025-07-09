Memorial park amphitheater to receive canopy to beat the heat Published 6:55 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

TIFTON — The Jack Stone Veterans Memorial Park will be undergoing renovations over the next few months.

Tifton residents have been asked to steer clear of the memorial park and accompanying amphitheater while the city undertakes a project to update the area with canopies across the walkway and seating area.

City officials reported that they planned to cover the targeted areas so as to expand the selection of events the amphitheater could be used for without worry of heat, rain, or other types of inclement weather.

Recent Memorial Day events have in particular fallen on very hot days, which these planned renovations will help counteract in future showings.

Officials estimated that the repairs would take at least two months, but asserted they would have the renovations completed in time for Hometown Holidays in December.