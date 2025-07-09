Plough Gallery exhibition explores relationship with memory Published 7:56 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Artist Kyle Cottier's unique blend of woodworking, weaving, and sculpting styles are sure to provide gallery patrons with an experience to remember. - Photo courtesy of Plough Gallery

TIFTON — The latest exhibit at Tifton’s local art gallery will explore the way we shape memories and in turn allow them to shape us.

Visual artist Kyle Cottier’s work will be on display at Plough Gallery until Sept. 6 in the form of the exhibition “body_not_found,” a collection of pieces crafted from countless individual parts that aim to study the “space between memories.”

Combining traditional basket weaving and woodworking with sculpting techniques, Cottier’s work weaves individually cut pieces of wood into vibrant sculptures and tapestries, often placing as much focus on an absence within the work as its presence.

This is to emphasize what he views as a tangible aspect of memory–a constantly shifting construct remade over and over as memories are encoded, forgotten, and crafted anew.

Cottier has also been awarded the Outstanding Student Achievement Award for Contemporary Sculpture from the International Sculpture Center and had his work featured in the Sculpture Magazine and the “Vessel: Embodiment, Autonomy, and Ornament in Wood” exhibit at the Museum for Art in Wood in Philadelphia.

The exhibit will conclude with a closing reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on its final day, where Cottier will give an artist’s talk sharing his passions and artistic process.

Plough Gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about the gallery or its exhibit, contact (229)-396-4200 or visit the website at ploughgallery.com.