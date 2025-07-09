Tyler Riddle sworn in as new District 5 commissioner Published 5:19 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Superior Court judge Melanie Cross oversees Tyler Riddle's appointment to the position of District 5 commissioner, confirming his intent to serve the residents of Tift County.

TIFTON — The Tift County Board of Commissioners welcomed the newest member to their ranks at their most recent meeting.

Tyler Riddle received his swearing in to the position of county commissioner at the board’s July 8 workshop, officially becoming the representative for the residents of the county’s District 5.

Riddle, chair of Tifton’s Urban Redevelopment Agency, was the only candidate bidding for election to the seat during the vacancy left by the passing of former commissioner Fred “Buck” Rigdon, automatically receiving the appointment to commissioner due to this lack of a race.

As he provided his oath of office, overseen by Superior Court Judge Melanie Cross, he swore to uphold both the national and state Constitutions and represent the values and interests of his fellow county residents to the best of his ability.

Riddle’s family was present for the ceremony, joining him for a photo with Cross after he was sworn in.

The newly appointed commissioner will carry out Rigdon’s remaining unexpired term.