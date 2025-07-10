ABAC launches Psychology track for the Rural Community Development major Published 3:29 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has announced the launch of a new Psychology track within its Rural Community Development bachelor’s degree, beginning this fall.

Aligned with ABAC’s mission to serve rural Georgia, the new track offers students a strong foundation in psychology, research methods, and behavioral science. It will also prepare graduates for impactful careers in mental health and human services or for advanced study in psychology, counseling, and related fields.

“Given the mental health needs of our rural communities, ABAC is very excited to be launching this new Psychology track within our Rural Community Development degree,” said Dr. Matthew Anderson, dean of ABAC’s School of Social Sciences, Education, and Arts. “This track will prepare students to enter the workforce in a variety of mental health and community service roles, while also positioning them for further success in related graduate and professional programs.”

ABAC President Tracy Brundage said the new track will equip students with the knowledge and tools to understand behavioral health challenges while also preparing them to lead and serve in the broader context of rural development.

“The new Psychology track within ABAC’s Rural Community Development major is a strategic and timely addition that addresses one of the most pressing needs in rural communities — access to strategies and resources that support mental health issues,” Brundage said. “By combining the foundations of community development with psychological insight, our graduates will be uniquely positioned to foster healthier, more resilient communities. This aligns directly with ABAC’s mission to produce graduates who are not only workforce-ready but also deeply connected to their home communities.”

Student interest has been a key driver in the development of the new track, according to Anderson. Surveys have shown consistent demand for bachelor’s-level psychology coursework, with many ABAC students previously transferring to other institutions to pursue this pathway.

“Our students want to make a difference, and they understand that mental health is at the heart of community well-being,” said Dr. Adrian Israel Martinez-Franco, head of ABAC’s Department of Community and Behavioral Sciences. “This new track responds directly to their desire to help address rising challenges — like suicide rates and access to care — in rural counties. It’s an important and timely expansion of our academic offerings.”

The Rural Community Development bachelor’s degree takes an interdisciplinary approach to solving the challenges rural communities face, emphasizing cultural awareness and social responsibility. In addition to the Psychology track, students can choose from a Community Health track or a Social and Community Development track. All three pathways include opportunities for hands-on internships with local health and development organizations, giving students valuable real-world experience, professional connections, and a strong support network after graduation.

For more information about the Rural Community Development degree and the new Psychology track, visit www.abac.edu.