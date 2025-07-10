Two new ABAC certificate programs set to launch this fall Published 9:27 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has announced the launch of two fully online certificate programs beginning this fall.

The Certificate in Workplace Interpersonal Relationships and the Certificate in Fundamentals of Data Analytics will be offered through the University System of Georgia’s eMajor/eCampus, expanding access to essential, job-ready skills for students and working professionals, ABAC said in a press release.

“These new certificates reflect ABAC’s commitment to equipping students with the practical, in-demand skills needed to thrive in today’s job market,” said Dr. Matthew Anderson, dean of ABAC’s School of Social Sciences, Education, and Arts. “By offering these programs online, we’re expanding access to quality education that meets the evolving needs of both our students and our communities.”

The Workplace Interpersonal Relationships Certificate is designed to strengthen communication, teamwork, and conflict resolution skills — competencies that employers consistently rank among the most critical for new hires. According to the Job Outlook 2023 report, only 47 percent of employers believe incoming employees are adequately prepared in this area, making this certificate a timely and relevant solution, ABAC said.

The Fundamentals of Data Analytics Certificate equips participants with foundational skills in data science, including statistical analysis, machine learning, and data interpretation. The program addresses a growing demand for data-literate professionals across industries such as healthcare, finance, marketing, and technology, ABAC said.

Both certificate programs are available as standalone credentials for non-degree-seeking individuals and as stackable options for current ABAC students.

For more information about ABAC’s new certificate programs, visit www.abac.edu.