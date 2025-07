Education briefs for July 14 Published 4:07 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Jones named to dean’s list at Furman University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Seth Milton Jones of Tifton, earned a place on Furman University’s dean’s list for the 2025 spring semester. Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Jones’ parents and/or guardians are Jeremy Jones and Korri Jones.