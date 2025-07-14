Tifton launches Short & Paulk Renaissance Project Published 4:05 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

TIFTON — The City of Tifton, the Tifton Urban Redevelopment Agency (TURA), and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced this week the successful acquisition of a 9.7-acre property located on South Main Street commonly known as the Short & Paulk Supply Company property.

“This purchase marks the beginning of a bold and visionary redevelopment initiative termed the Short and Paulk Renaissance Project which will be guided by thoughtful planning, strategic development, and active community input, aiming to bring new life and opportunity to the heart of our city,” the City of Tifton said in a press release announcing the project.

As the Short & Paulk Renaissance Project begins to take shape, city leaders and project partners are committed to a community-driven planning process, the City said. In the coming months, residents, downtown merchants, and local organizations will be invited to participate in community events, listening sessions, and surveys. “These opportunities will ensure that the development of this property reflects the collective vision, values, and voice of the people who call Tifton home,” the announcement said.

This transformative project is a collaborative effort between the City of Tifton, the TURA, and the DDA. These local agencies are collaborating with strategic partners, including The Georgia Municipal Association, Georgia Power, Georgia’s Rural Center (The Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation), and other key stakeholders committed to the revitalization and prosperity of Downtown Tifton.

The City of Tifton extends its gratitude to Jay and Gayle Short and the entire Short family for their generous commitment and support. Their sale of this landmark property in December 2024 reflects their enduring belief in the potential of Tifton’s downtown and their desire to see it flourish for generations to come, the City said.

“This acquisition represents more than just land — it represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of Tifton in a way that reflects the hopes and needs of our entire community,” said Mayor Julie Smith. “We are honored to be stewards of this project and are committed to ensuring it becomes a source of pride and progress for all.”

Funding for the purchase was made possible through SPLOST funds (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax), which were allocated in the referendum for property acquisition purposes for the City, DDA and URA, with essential financing support from South Georgia Banking Company.

A citizen engagement group will be formed for the Short & Paulk Renaissance Project. This group will assist the involved organizations in the planning process of this landmark project by representing the ideas of the public. Signup for this citizen engagement group is now open.