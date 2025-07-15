County approves purchase for two motor graders Published 5:24 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

TIFTON — The Tift County Board of Commissioners signed off on the purchase of a pair of motor graders to be used by the public works department at the board’s most recent meeting.

Commissioners approved the purchase July 14 as part of the consent agenda, following a recommendation from the public works department to make a bid to own the vehicles rather than continue to lease them.

Department head Jason Jordan explained to the board at its previous meeting that the county’s current motor graders would be coming off of their lease soon, and suggested that they consider an official purchase to avoid the high interest rate that would come with leasing.

Jordan reported that the county had received three bids for motor graders, with Yancey CAT offering the lowest price at $240,527 per machine.

One of these vehicles is expected to be purchased using savings from the county’s general fund, while the other will be bought with TSPLOST funds.