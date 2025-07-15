County moves for ordinance barring premature utility suspension for tenants Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

TIFTON — Tift County has updated its code of ordinances to provide more support to tenants in the community.

The county board of commissioners revised its code of ordinances during its July 14 meeting, establishing a provision that would bar landlords from intentionally shutting off utilities and removing furnishings of their tenants prior to their official eviction.

Chad Branch, head of Tift County Community Development Services, explained that this amendment was intended to mirror that of the state’s code, which laid out the same prohibitions.

In addition, it would allow the county government to settle cases regarding landlords unjustly suspending utilities or furnishings themselves, instead of relying on the sheriff’s office to handle the case.

County attorney Anthony Rowell believed that the county commissioners would not need to enforce the ordinance very often, but believed the amendment was a wise choice to ensure if and when the problem arose in the future, the county would be able to deal with it swiftly and efficiently.