Keep Tift Beautiful announces July Beauty Spots
Published 2:47 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025
TIFTON — The Keep Tift Beautiful board has named their two July Beauty Spots.
Mexican restaurant Taco Loco, located on the corner of Pine Street and Highway 41, and the home of the Burns family at 102 Cypress Road, have received the designation of the board’s Beauty Spots for the month of July.
The family-owned Taco Loco has been serving up authentic and delicious Mexican dishes for the Tifton community for nearly a decade. Originally located on 12th Street, the restaurant relocated to its current location in April 2023 to expand and offer a greater dining experience to their patrons, complete with a vibrantly decorated interior and a lovely outdoor seating area.
Walter and Jennifer Burns have also put in the work to spruce up their home and yard, keeping their front lawn well trimmed and lining the facade and walkway of their house with shrubs and potted plants of various kinds for a dash of color.
Both properties will hold their Beauty Spot titles, marked by a sign declaring as such, until the end of the month.