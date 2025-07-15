School openings, canning plant boiler discussed at BOE work session Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

TIFTON — Preparations for the 2025-26 school year are well underway and made for the majority of the discussion at the July 8 board of education work session.

Jennifer Howell spoke about training and readiness programs staff attended over the summer. Additionally several policies were updated to be more uniform, including grading expectations.

Dana Spurlin said information for the start of school is available on all individual school websites. Each Tift school will host a meet the teacher day on July 31.

Allen Martin gave an update on facilities.

Painting has finished at G.O. Bailey and was soon to start at Northside. Maintenance teams made a spreadsheet of all summer projects and have been checking them off.

To prepare for the year, Martin said they are checking all lights and restroom facilities to make sure they are in working order. Board member Sam Wright asked if schools would need a deep cleaning. Martin said that and waxing are happening now.

The boiler at the canning plant was discussed again.

A pressuretrol quit working properly on the boiler. Martin said a new one cost $2,100, but the boiler will work temporarily without the part.

Martin cannot see purchasing a new pressuretrol, “knowing that we are fixing to replace the boiler anyway.” A pressure valve also broke.

There had been a request to look into installing a lead-lag boiler, which is a multiple-boiler system. Martin said that system would probably cost about $90,000 more than the installation of one boiler.

The boiler is set to be replaced, though the ag department has asked that they wait to the end of canning season. “As long as the boiler keeps operating,” Martin said. Board members agreed to wait.

Board member Rusty Harrelson asked how many community members use the canning plant. Martin said he is looking into that number. The canning plant is free for the public, as long as they provide their own cans or bottles.

Superintendent Natalie Gore said Tift County is asking around to see how much others are spending to operate canning plants.

The system is considering electrical companies for the new 7th-8th grade building.

Martin said Georgia Power made two offers, one for $141,574 annually and another for $218,518 annually. Security lights from Georgia Power would be $1,250.97 per month.

In contrast, Colquitt EMC’s offer was $78,515.61 annually (“Guaranteed at this price,” he said.) and $535.08 for security lights. Additionally, Martin said Colquitt EMC offered to move any existing power lines needed at no cost.

In another comparison, Martin said Georgia Power was offering two fewer security lights than Colquitt EMC.

Board member Jonathan Jones asked about the length of contract with Colquitt EMC. Martin said they were generally 3-5 years.

Nearly all Tift County schools are powered by Georgia Power, Martin said. The only exception is Annie Belle Clark Elementary. He noted that the bills for Annie Belle Clark are lower than that of the other schools.

From talking about facilities, Martin gave an update on certified and classified positions open currently. Included in those, the system is looking for five general curriculum special education teachers, 15 paraprofessionals and two system security officers.