The Syd to host “Artful Hearts” exhibit in support of animal shelter Published 4:29 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

TIFTON — An upcoming exhibit at the Syd Blackmarr Arts Center aims to show some love to the furry friends of the community.

The Tifton Council for the Arts will host the one-night arts exhibition Artful Hearts the evening of July 31, showcasing a gallery of art from several regional artists in the pursuit of supporting the efforts and goals of Tift Animal Rescue.

Organized in collaboration with the local animal shelter, each and every piece in the exhibition will be available for purchase, with 70% of the proceeds of each purchase being donated to Tift Animal Rescue.

Bruce Green, executive director for the local arts council, reported that this event would be the first collaboration the organization has done with another nonprofit, and that they had been discussing the development of the exhibition with the animal shelter for several months, desiring to support their work in advocating for the animals of the Tiftarea.

Alongside the exhibit, Tift Animal Rescue will host a silent auction that patrons will be free to bid in throughout the evening, which will offer various pet-related items, among other prime prizes.

The Syd will also be serving two specialty cocktails, themed after man’s best furry friends, as part of the evening refreshments — the “Fuzzy Poodle” and the “Six-Toed Cat,” the latter named after the unique felines that occupy the famous Hemingway House in Key West — as well as the opportunity to have your pet sketched by an artist on site.

The Artful Hearts exhibition will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $20. For more information or to register for the event, visit the arts council’s website at tiftonarts.org.