UGA’s rich sports history to be on display at Tifton library Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

TIFTON — A bit of the University of Georgia athletic programs will be on display at the Tifton-Tift County Public Library July 23.

The program, “UGA Athletics in Your Town,” is to show from noon-5 p.m., according to Jason Hasty, Athletics History Specialist for the UGA Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library.

Tifton is the only city in this area to have the exhibit. The next closest location is Dublin, which gets it on July 24. Among the other cities hosting have been Hartwell, Newnan, Marietta and Columbus.

Hasty cited “So many great Georgia fans,” as a reason to make a stop here.

He said fans can expect about 60-65 artifacts on exhibit from the Athletic Association archives.

The oldest piece of the exhibit is a 1903 Georgia-Auburn game program. Georgia — not yet nicknamed Bulldogs — defeated Auburn at Atlanta’s Brisbine Park, 22-13. Many of UGA’s bigger games were played outside of Athens at this time as it did not have an adequate stadium.

Though football, which dates back to 1892, has the deepest history at UGA, Hasty said artifacts for it are only part of the exhibit.

Hasty said the artifacts are a mix of eras and sports. He will be bringing with him some of the four national championship trophies Georgia won in the past year, all won by women’s teams. Track won indoor and outdoor NCAA championships with the other wins by tennis and equestrian teams.

“We try to represent as many sports teams as possible,” he said.

That the University of Georgia has so much from its history it not only can have a traveling exhibit, but have to curate it, is the result of much dedication of the athletic department.

Among those Hasty credited for their interest in the university’s athletic history are Dan Magill, Vince Dooley, Claude Felton and Loran Smith, names that span more than a century of Bulldogs sports.