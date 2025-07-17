School supply giveaway set for July 26 Published 9:11 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

TIFTON — The Aisha Hill Hope Fund will hold its annual Back to School Giveaway 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at 2737 S. Central Ave. in Tifton.

The Savannah-based charity distributes hundreds of backpacks with school supplies to children in the communities it serves.

The Aisha Hill Hope Fund was established to help people in emergency financial crisis and to bring awareness to a life-threatening condition known as Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP), according to its website, aishahillhopefund.org.