Tiftarea football sets Blue-Gold scrimmage game Published 1:00 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

CHULA — Football is fast approaching at Tiftarea Academy.

“It’s here before you know it,” said head coach Erik Soliday.

And, as July ends, the Panthers will be one step closer to getting the season started. Thursday, July 31 is the annual Blue-Gold scrimmage, said Soliday. The intrasquad scrimmage divides Tiftarea’s players under the lights — if they play that late — of The Panther Pit.

Soliday said requested admission is sports drinks, water or laundry detergent.

After playing themselves, Tiftarea Academy will have an actual scrimmage game, Aug. 8 at Randolph-Clay. The regular season kicks off Aug. 15 against Central Fellowship in Chula.

The Panthers have had a quiet July overall. Soliday said he liked to wrap up out of town trips in June. This summer saw Tiftarea play Randolph-Clay, Baconton Charter and Schley County in 7-on-7s and attend camps at Georgia and Auburn.

Tiftarea Academy went 10-2 last season and advanced to the GIAA Class 3A state semifinals.