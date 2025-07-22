Funeral held for sisters killed in wreck Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

DOERUN — On Saturday, the Doerun community laid to rest two victims of an automobile accident July 8.

Funeral services were held at Heritage Church in Moultrie for 12-year-old T’Keyah Lambright and her sister, 20-year-old Lastacha Lambright. Burial was in the Dunk Smith Cemetery in Doerun.

They were passengers in a Ford Expedition driven by their mother, Tamara Alridge, 45, who was also seriously injured.

The Georgia State Patrol said the SUV was driving north on Funston-Doerun Road just before 6 p.m. July 8. The vehicle traveled onto the right shoulder of the road for about 331 feet, the GSP said, but when Alridge pulled it back onto the roadway, she overcorrected.

“The vehicle then yawed for approximately 105 feet when Ms. Alridge over-corrected again, and the vehicle overturned,” the GSP report said.

The vehicle then flipped side-over-side several times, ejecting all three of the occupants.

Alridge was transported by ambulance to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. The other two occupants were taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center but were deceased.