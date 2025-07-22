Hayden Murphy signs with Diamondbacks Published 12:26 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

PHOENIX — Hayden Murphy is officially an Arizona Diamondback. The team announced Monday that Murphy, and 15 other players, have agreed to terms with the organization.

Murphy was taken in the 15th round of last week’s MLB Draft out of Auburn University. He played his high school ball at Tiftarea Academy.

No contract terms have been officially announced. Murphy was assigned to the Diamondbacks’ Arizona Complex League roster Tuesday, which is a rookie league.

Had he not inked with Arizona, Murphy had other options. Multiple sources said he had planned to transfer to Kennesaw State for his senior season.

In three years at Auburn, he threw 41.1 innings, striking out 36 in the process. Primarily a reliever, he did start one game as a freshman and has two wins. Though a dynamic hitter at Tiftarea, he has not swung a bat in a game with the Tigers.

Murphy makes the fourth local draft pick in the past 11 years.

Tift County’s Alex Abbott was taken in the sixth round by the Angels in 2014. Connor Thomas (Tift) and Cade Marlowe (Tiftarea) were picked in the fifth and 20th rounds in 2019. Thomas went to the Cardinals and Marlowe to the Mariners.

Abbott was the only player picked out of high school. Thomas played for Georgia Tech and Marlowe for West Georgia. Marlowe made his MLB debut with Seattle in 2023 and Thomas came up for the Brewers earlier this season after going to Milwaukee as a Rule 5 pick.