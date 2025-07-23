After 20 years in prison, Moultrie man sues for wrongful conviction Published 7:03 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

MOULTRIE — After spending more than 20 years in prison in connection with a 1993 rape/robbery case in Moultrie, Sedrick Moore’s charges were dismissed in August of 2023. Now, he is suing Colquitt County, Moultrie, the GBI, and others for damages.

Moore, now 48, along with Tyrone White and Kerry Robinson, was convicted of the rape of a Southwest Moultrie woman as well as armed robbery, burglary and other charges. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison in February 2002.

After a hearing in April of 2023, Superior Court Judge Brian McDaniel overturned Moore’s conviction and granted him a new trial, based on new case findings. In August of that year, the District Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute him again.

“The ends of justice have been served,” the DA’s office wrote in court filings.

On Aug. 28, 2023, McDaniel signed the motion of nolle prosequi, which dismissed all charges, and Moore, who had been released on bond on Aug. 24, was a free man.

Now Moore wants compensation for the years that were taken from him. He initially filed a complaint in the State Court of Douglas County May 9. It was then moved to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

In addition to the City of Moultrie, Colquitt County, their law enforcement agencies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the suit names individual officers, the estates of the individual officers who are deceased and “John Does 1 and 2” and “John Doe Entities 1 and 2,” unidentified people and agencies that had a hand in Moore’s conviction.

Moore’s complaint alleges malicious prosecution and providing false testimony, among other things. One specific allegation was that the DNA evidence used in his trial was inconclusive but the GBI analyst still testified that the DNA evidence was a match with Moore. The complaint also alleges that the law enforcement officers immediately focused on Moore as a suspect despite the lack of reliable evidence.