Children and youth commission, youth center to hold Back to School Bashes Published 9:11 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

TIFTON — As the summer draws to a close, a few local organizations will be hosting events to send the season off and welcome kids back to school.

The Tift County Commission on Children and Youth and the Anthony Bateman Youth Center will each be hosting a Back to School Bash to close out summer break for the youths of the Tiftarea, and prepare them for the coming school year, throughout this and next week.

The commission’s event, scheduled for this Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m., will feature a school supply drive, providing local youths with bags of everything they might need for the start of school. Additionally, various community resources intended to support families and children will be made available, and local organizations like churches, the county school system, and Tift Regional Medical Center will have booths set up for the event.

Robin Ruft, executive director for the Tift County Commission on Children and Youth, reported that the supply drive was able to serve over 500 students across 12 counties, including homeschooled children, last year, and that the commission expected an even bigger turnout this time around.

In contrast, the youth center’s Back to School Bash aims to focus solely on fun, offering the youths of the Tiftarea one last hurrah to serve as a finale for their summer.

Taking place the evening of July 29, the celebration will feature a DJ, bounce houses, water slides, face painting, and giveaways, among other attractions and entertainment. Dr. Tonja Tift, executive director for the youth center, encouraged local vendors to come out and join in on the festivities as well.

For more information on the upcoming events, contact (229)-388-1000 for the Tift County Commission on Children and Youth and (229)-391-3868 for the Anthony Bateman Youth Center.