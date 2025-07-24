ABAC’s Martinez Hernandez selected for National FFA Convention

TIFTON — Oscar Martinez Hernandez, a senior majoring in agricultural education at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, has been selected to serve at the 2025 National FFA Convention and Expo.

The event will be held from Oct. 29 -Nov. 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Martinez Hernandez is one of 11 college students chosen from around the country to be a convention collegiate assistant in the career and leadership development portion of the event. His duties will include event management and organization as well as assisting with student competitions.

“It’s a tremendous honor for me because FFA really changed my life,” he said. “I got involved with it in high school, and it put me on a different track. The FFA and the ABAC Upward Bound and CAMP programs taught me about leadership and provided me with the foundation I needed to succeed in college.”

Sallie McHugh, Ph.D., a professor in ABAC’s School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, presented students with the opportunity to apply for the collegiate assistant position at the convention. McHugh said Martinez Hernandez approached the opportunity with the same enthusiasm as he does all his projects.

“I am not sure when Oscar sleeps,” McHugh said. “He is a tremendous role model and represents ABAC with gratitude and appreciation. He has taken full advantage of the engaging opportunities and the relevant experiences afforded him. I look forward to his career after graduation. He will pay it forward by making a positive impact on many others.”

Martinez Hernandez was born in Mexico and moved to South Georgia when he was six. He grew up in Atkinson County, where he remains active as a volunteer first responder. At ABAC, he has been involved with the Ambassadors, served as an SANR senator in the Student Government Association, spent two years as a resident assistant and interned in the spring with U.S. Rep. Austin Scott in Washington, D.C. He served as the president of the Circle K Club and was the outreach officer with Minorities in Agriculture and Natural Resources. He also became a U.S. citizen during his freshman year at ABAC.

At the convention, Martinez Hernandez will join students representing larger universities such as Kansas State, North Carolina State, Arizona, Auburn and Louisiana State University.

“Oscar’s selection represents the caliber of students that we are proud to educate at ABAC,” said Andrew Thoron, Ph.D., the SANR Dean at ABAC. “This national recognition speaks to Oscar’s exceptional leadership, service-driven mindset, and relentless pursuit of personal and professional growth. As a first-generation college student, Oscar’s story is one of perseverance and purpose, and he continues to represent our school, our values, and the future of agricultural education with distinction.”

The convention will feature 475 delegates representing FFA associations from every state. Students will recommend new initiatives, participate in competitive events, attend workshops and take part in award ceremonies.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me to work closely with FFA leadership teams and gain valuable hands-on experience in a professional setting,” Martinez Hernandez said. “I’m incredibly grateful for the chance to be involved in something so impactful.”