BACK TO SCHOOL: Tift teachers, buildings busy during summer

TIFTON — Tift County’s journey back to school is coming along quickly.

Meet the Teacher is set for July 31 at all schools.

Pre-K-5th grades will be from 3-5 p.m. Middle schools — including Sixth Street and Horizon Academy — are 4-6 p.m. Tift County High is also 4-6. TCHS’s open house will be for fall semester classes.

The first day of school is Aug. 1.

Full information for back to school is on every Tift school website, including school supply lists.

Orientation days for kindergarten and high school freshmen have already taken place. Sixth grade was set for today. Teachers also had their introductions this week at a New Teacher Academy.

The school system has spent the summer preparing for the year.

Teachers have had summer enrichment programs, including refreshers for instructional framework, student services, Georgia LEADS and leadership support. In addition, teachers are to get support on working with A.I. later this month.

Each school building has been inspected. G.O. Bailey and Northside have been freshly painted inside. There has been paving at Annie Belle Clark and TCHS, where a pothole is being fixed at the student parking lot.