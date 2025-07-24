BACK TO SCHOOL: Tiftarea Academy adds new classes, makes building upgrades

CHULA — Cars driving through Chula on US 41 this summer have been witnessing the transformation of Tiftarea Academy’s front drive. But that’s only some of what’s been happening on campus according to headmaster Bill Shelnutt.

Shelnutt arrived at Tiftarea last summer and already he has witnessed plenty of change.

The front drive is undergoing a “major repaving” project, he said, creating additional parking and improving the carpool lane. Tiftarea, which has been at the site since 1972 (the school itself dates to 1970) has long had limited parking at the front of the buildings.

Tiftarea Academy keeps growing in size. Shelnutt said enrollment was 705, up from a total of 646 listed on the Georgia Independent School Association website. The Chula campus draws students not only from Tift County, but counties around it.

Inside the building, the old gymnasium is being upgraded to be a better practice area. Temporary basketball goals are being replaced with permanent ones. Softball, too, is getting some help in some additional poured concrete.

Speed is the name of the game elsewhere. Shelnutt said the internet is being upgraded as part of a “complete technology overhaul.”

Class-wise, there are new programs starting this year.

The major addition, Shelnutt said, is an agriculture program under the direction of Laura Lee Hughes. He said the ag classes will primarily be middle school this year, with a couple of electives for high schoolers.

“We look forward to partnering with ABAC,” Shelnutt said.

Classes begin at Tiftarea Aug. 13. Open house is Aug. 11.