Mims Kids Stay in School Rally gives out supplies

TIFTON — The flyer for the annual Mims Kids Inc. Stay in School Rally read noon Saturday, but when cars began lining up for the 41 South Farmer’s Market at 10 a.m., M. Jay Hall knew what he had to do.

Before the rally was even fully set up, Hall and his volunteers were handing out bags. Some of the recipients lined up in cars, some arrived on foot, even as temperatures soared around 100 degrees.

“You hate have them sit and wait,” said Hall. He said there seemed to be a greater need this year.

Each bag contained glue, loose leaf paper, binder, pens, pencils and folders. School begins in Tift County on Aug. 1.

“A little mix to give them a nice little boost,” said Hall. “We also had a lot of clothing items that were donated they were able to go through.” Many of the donated clothing items were new, he said.

To go along with the bags, the Department of Public Health gave out information. Another donation gave kids received hygiene items.

“We’re blessed to have good community involvement,” Hall said. And they’ve been able to do it for some time.

This was the 14th year of the Stay in School Rally. For some kids, Hall said they’ve been able to help them from kindergarten through high school. “It’s just a blessing,” he said. “I’m excited for what next year’s going to bring.”

All supplies but a couple of pairs of shoes were gone by 12:30 p.m. Hall said they had 250 bags of school supplies.

Many volunteers come to the Stay in School Rally every year. Hall said the Tift County High Class of 1980 were a big part this year as was the Lupus Foundation.