Morven man sentenced to federal prison

VALDOSTA – A South Georgia resident with an extensive criminal history was sentenced Thursday to federal prison.

Joshua Keith Thompson, aka “Keita Taharka Bass,” 37, of Morven, and formerly of Adel, was sentenced to serve 200 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by Senior U.S. District Judge W. Louis Sands. Thompson previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on April 22. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents and statements made in court:

A Georgia State Patrol trooper observed Thompson driving a sportscar and not wearing a seatbelt on March 25, 2023. During the traffic stop, Thompson handed the trooper a driver’s license with the name “Keita Taharka Bass.”

During the conversation, the trooper noticed what appeared to be a clear plastic baggie beside the defendant’s leg; consequently, he was asked to step out of the vehicle and was temporarily detained. A drug detection K-9 alerted on the passenger side of the vehicle. In the passenger side floorboard area, the trooper located a clear plastic baggie containing 784.53 grams of methamphetamine.

After being told he was under arrest, the defendant fled on foot. The trooper displayed his taser and began giving verbal commands to stop. The defendant tripped and was quickly detained.

Thompson has a lengthy criminal history in the South Georgia region, to include multiple felony convictions in Cook County Superior Court as well as other convictions in Crisp County and Lowndes County Superior Courts. Thompson’s prior felony convictions include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary, theft by taking, giving false information to law enforcement and possession of controlled substances, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The case was investigated by the FBI Atlanta’s Valdosta Resident Agency, the GBI and the GSP, a division of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS). Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica L. Daniels is prosecuting the case for the government.