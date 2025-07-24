South GeorgiaLEADS announces 2025-26 regional leadership class

South GeorgiaLEADS, the largest regional leadership development program in the state of Georgia, is proud to announce the 2025-26 class of its eight-month leadership initiative. Representing 18 counties from a 32-county region across South Georgia, this year’s class brings together an impressive cohort of professionals from business, education, government and the nonprofit sector.

With the continued support of corporate sponsors including sustaining sponsor Georgia Power Co. and presenting sponsor Colony Bank, South GeorgiaLEADS links leaders to the region’s economic development agenda while providing targeted leadership development.

“SGL’s Regional Leadership Initiative is about more than leadership training — it’s about creating a unified vision for the economic future of South Georgia,” said Mary Beth Brownlee, South GeorgiaLEADS board chair. “Each participant is already making an impact in their home community, and this experience will equip them to lead regionally with purpose and collaboration. We are excited to announce this new class of committed advocates for South Georgia.”

SGL’s 2025–2026 Regional Leadership Initiative class includes:

Keetra Barnes, Colony Bank, Worth County

Heather Bryant, Colony Bank, Lee County

Kayla Burns, Partnership for Innovation, Ben Hill County

Orson Burton, Albany Department of Community and Economic Development, Dougherty County

Timothy Craig, Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, Lowndes County

Jennifer Culpepper, ABAC, Tift County

Charlice Dukes, Alma’s Baby World and Early Learning Center, Dougherty County

Pranell Freeman, JLAI, Early County

Channtee Gamble, Etowah Foundation, Coffee County

Cherysh Green-Coldwell, City of Dawson, Terrell County

Tonia Hendricks, Regional Commission, Ware County

Chris Hewitt, Crisp County Power Commission, Crisp County

Kristi Hill, PFGC, Lowndes County

Chris Hughes, Valdosta State University, Lowndes County

Miriam Jordan, Tift County Board of Commissioners, Tift County

LaSonia Linder-Bentley, LRL Ventures and Management, Dougherty County

Chelsea Lindsey, New Hire Solutions, Thomas County

Keith Lyle, Brannen and Lyle Investment Company, Decatur County

Aaron Mathews, Wiregrass Technical College, Lowndes County

Michelle McBroom, State Farm, Early County

Kayla McDaniel, Colony Bank, Turner County

Colton Mims, One Sumter, Sumter County

Benjie Nobles, Southern Regional Technical College, Colquitt County

Nicholas Perry, Ella’s Top Corral, Lowndes County

Jennifer Price, Hahira Main Street, Brooks Count

Lindsay Ray, Southern Georgia Regional Commission, Lowndes County

Logan Seagroves, Show Ring Therapeutics, Ben Hill County

Andrew Sheffield, Georgia Power Company, Miller County

John Waters, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, Cook County

Dana Watson-Green, Albany Technical College, Dougherty County

Jessica Zurheide, Lee County Chamber of Commerce, Lee County

Beginning in August 2025 and concluding in March 2026, the class will engage in site visits across South Georgia, skill-building workshops, and collaborative projects that address pressing regional issues. Session topics will include regional identity and influence, workforce development and collective visioning and planning.

SGL’s 2025–2026 Regional Leadership Initiative session calendar includes:

Aug. 7–8, 2025: Opening Retreat – Worth County

Sept. 5, 2025: Selling Your Message – Dougherty County

Oct. 1–2, 2025: Rural Prosperity Summit – Tift County

Nov. 7, 2025: Thinking and Acting in a Regional Context – Berrien County • January 16, 2026: Multi-Generational Tourism – Coffee County

February 2026-TBD: Legislative and Policy Influencers – Atlanta

March 6, 2026: Graduation – Lowndes County

Georgia Power Regional Executive for Southwest Region, Joe Brownlee, shares why South GeorgiaLEADS is an important part of the region’s growth strategy.

“Georgia Power is proud to serve as the Sustaining Sponsor of South GeorgiaLEADS, a program that reflects our deep commitment to leadership development and regional collaboration,” Brownlee said. “For the past five years, we’ve invested in this initiative because strong, informed leaders build stronger communities — and that’s good for all of Georgia. We believe in empowering those who step forward to shape the future of South Georgia.”

Kimberly Dockery, chief of staff for Colony Bank also praised the program.

“At Colony Bank, we believe strong leadership is a catalyst for positive change,” Dockery said. “That’s why investing in leadership development is one of the ways we choose to support our communities. South GeorgiaLEADS plays a vital role in shaping leaders who are deeply rooted in this region and committed to its future. When people thrive, communities thrive, and that only happens when we continue to invest in ourselves and in the places we call home.”

Sponsors of the 2025-2026 Regional Leadership Initiative include: Colony Bank, Georgia EMC, Georgia Power Co., Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority and Valdosta State University’s Center for South Georgia Regional Impact. Anyone who would like to join in supporting this year’s program, please reach out.

The South GeorgiaLEADS program is designed to increase awareness of regional assets, foster a sense of pride and ownership, strengthen cross-county partnerships, and enhance the political and economic influence of South Georgia as a whole.

For more information about South GeorgiaLEADS and its programs, visit SGL’s website at southgeorgialeads.org or contact Jennifer Carter at 229-219-3527.