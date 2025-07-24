South GeorgiaLEADS announces 2025-26 regional leadership class
Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025
South GeorgiaLEADS, the largest regional leadership development program in the state of Georgia, is proud to announce the 2025-26 class of its eight-month leadership initiative. Representing 18 counties from a 32-county region across South Georgia, this year’s class brings together an impressive cohort of professionals from business, education, government and the nonprofit sector.
With the continued support of corporate sponsors including sustaining sponsor Georgia Power Co. and presenting sponsor Colony Bank, South GeorgiaLEADS links leaders to the region’s economic development agenda while providing targeted leadership development.
“SGL’s Regional Leadership Initiative is about more than leadership training — it’s about creating a unified vision for the economic future of South Georgia,” said Mary Beth Brownlee, South GeorgiaLEADS board chair. “Each participant is already making an impact in their home community, and this experience will equip them to lead regionally with purpose and collaboration. We are excited to announce this new class of committed advocates for South Georgia.”
SGL’s 2025–2026 Regional Leadership Initiative class includes:
- Keetra Barnes, Colony Bank, Worth County
- Heather Bryant, Colony Bank, Lee County
- Kayla Burns, Partnership for Innovation, Ben Hill County
- Orson Burton, Albany Department of Community and Economic Development, Dougherty County
- Timothy Craig, Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, Lowndes County
- Jennifer Culpepper, ABAC, Tift County
- Charlice Dukes, Alma’s Baby World and Early Learning Center, Dougherty County
- Pranell Freeman, JLAI, Early County
- Channtee Gamble, Etowah Foundation, Coffee County
- Cherysh Green-Coldwell, City of Dawson, Terrell County
- Tonia Hendricks, Regional Commission, Ware County
- Chris Hewitt, Crisp County Power Commission, Crisp County
- Kristi Hill, PFGC, Lowndes County
- Chris Hughes, Valdosta State University, Lowndes County
- Miriam Jordan, Tift County Board of Commissioners, Tift County
- LaSonia Linder-Bentley, LRL Ventures and Management, Dougherty County
- Chelsea Lindsey, New Hire Solutions, Thomas County
- Keith Lyle, Brannen and Lyle Investment Company, Decatur County
- Aaron Mathews, Wiregrass Technical College, Lowndes County
- Michelle McBroom, State Farm, Early County
- Kayla McDaniel, Colony Bank, Turner County
- Colton Mims, One Sumter, Sumter County
- Benjie Nobles, Southern Regional Technical College, Colquitt County
- Nicholas Perry, Ella’s Top Corral, Lowndes County
- Jennifer Price, Hahira Main Street, Brooks Count
- Lindsay Ray, Southern Georgia Regional Commission, Lowndes County
- Logan Seagroves, Show Ring Therapeutics, Ben Hill County
- Andrew Sheffield, Georgia Power Company, Miller County
- John Waters, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, Cook County
- Dana Watson-Green, Albany Technical College, Dougherty County
- Jessica Zurheide, Lee County Chamber of Commerce, Lee County
Beginning in August 2025 and concluding in March 2026, the class will engage in site visits across South Georgia, skill-building workshops, and collaborative projects that address pressing regional issues. Session topics will include regional identity and influence, workforce development and collective visioning and planning.
SGL’s 2025–2026 Regional Leadership Initiative session calendar includes:
- Aug. 7–8, 2025: Opening Retreat – Worth County
- Sept. 5, 2025: Selling Your Message – Dougherty County
- Oct. 1–2, 2025: Rural Prosperity Summit – Tift County
- Nov. 7, 2025: Thinking and Acting in a Regional Context – Berrien County • January 16, 2026: Multi-Generational Tourism – Coffee County
- February 2026-TBD: Legislative and Policy Influencers – Atlanta
- March 6, 2026: Graduation – Lowndes County
Georgia Power Regional Executive for Southwest Region, Joe Brownlee, shares why South GeorgiaLEADS is an important part of the region’s growth strategy.
“Georgia Power is proud to serve as the Sustaining Sponsor of South GeorgiaLEADS, a program that reflects our deep commitment to leadership development and regional collaboration,” Brownlee said. “For the past five years, we’ve invested in this initiative because strong, informed leaders build stronger communities — and that’s good for all of Georgia. We believe in empowering those who step forward to shape the future of South Georgia.”
Kimberly Dockery, chief of staff for Colony Bank also praised the program.
“At Colony Bank, we believe strong leadership is a catalyst for positive change,” Dockery said. “That’s why investing in leadership development is one of the ways we choose to support our communities. South GeorgiaLEADS plays a vital role in shaping leaders who are deeply rooted in this region and committed to its future. When people thrive, communities thrive, and that only happens when we continue to invest in ourselves and in the places we call home.”
Sponsors of the 2025-2026 Regional Leadership Initiative include: Colony Bank, Georgia EMC, Georgia Power Co., Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority and Valdosta State University’s Center for South Georgia Regional Impact. Anyone who would like to join in supporting this year’s program, please reach out.
The South GeorgiaLEADS program is designed to increase awareness of regional assets, foster a sense of pride and ownership, strengthen cross-county partnerships, and enhance the political and economic influence of South Georgia as a whole.
For more information about South GeorgiaLEADS and its programs, visit SGL’s website at southgeorgialeads.org or contact Jennifer Carter at 229-219-3527.