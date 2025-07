THOMASVILLE — On the evening of July 10, the National Technical Honor Society at Southern Regional Technical College inducted 13 new members into the organization. The formal ceremony was held at SRTC-Tifton.

The 2025 summer NTHS inductees from Tifton include: Margaret Giddens, Ivonne Duque, Dianna Huerta, Robin Osby and Johanna Martinez Camacho.