Youth learn to play at Tiftarea P.E. Camp

CHULA — Most summer sports camps focus on one sport. There is one big exception at Tiftarea Academy each year, that being P.E. Camp, where anything is possible.

Coaches Rob Flick and Chance Benson each led a group of campers July 21-24.

Flick said camp began with structured activities. He had the youngest set, so he emphasized coordination: Running, jogging, skipping.

“I like to do tag games,” he said.

Most of the activities Tuesday took place at the playground before moving inside to the air-conditioned gym. The last 30 or so minutes were not quite as structured for Flick’s group and they had their choice of games.

Jump rope, throwing tennis balls, basketball and cup stacking were the most popular. Campers’ creativity even saw them make their own games.

“They do that a lot,” Flick said, noticing something that looked like a hybrid of tennis, pickleball and golf.

Winston Lamb helped Flick keep up with the youth. Though Lamb is primarily a baseball player, he led a 1-on-4 basketball game.

P.E. Camp has been around a few years at Tiftarea and has encompassed everything. Beanbag toss was popular at the early camps, but now it seems that cup stacking has taken over. Flick even joined a group.

This was the next-to-last of summer athletic camps at Tiftarea. They will finish out with basketball July 28-30. Flick will also be a leader at that camp.