3 convicted in Cook County drug ring

VALDOSTA – Three co-conspirators involved in an armed drug trafficking organization based out of Cook County were found guilty at trial this week of federal drug and weapons charges, the second federal trial of members of this criminal organization.

Calvin James Smith Jr., 36, of Tifton, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Smith faces a maximum of life in prison.

Eddie Lee Hardley, 36, of Adel, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Hardley faces a maximum of life in prison.

Yardley Payne, 57, of Adel, was found guilty of one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. Payne faces a maximum of 15 years in prison per count.

The trial began on Monday and concluded on Thursday, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Senior U.S. District Judge W. Louis Sands is presiding over the case. Sentencing dates will be determined by the Court. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents and statements referenced in court, the FBI undertook a significant investigation beginning as early as December 2020 of an armed drug trafficking organization centered in Adel.

The investigation found the organization was led by co-conspirator Calvin James Smith Sr., aka “Rollo,” 56, of Adel, who was found guilty of 23 counts during a January trial.

The investigation determined that Smith Jr. (the son of Smith Sr.), Hardley and Payne conspired with others to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine and crack cocaine, as well as marijuana. Agents discovered 13 locations used by the group. Search warrants were executed at these locations on Nov. 10, 2022, and methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and 15 handguns and rifles were seized. Agents recovered more than five kilograms of pure methamphetamine, more than ten pounds of marijuana and several hundred grams of crack cocaine and cocaine.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Adel Police Department, the Hahira Police Department and the Moultrie Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Daniels prosecuted the case for the government with assistance from Criminal Chief Leah McEwen and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Morrison.