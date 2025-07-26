Tyler Ajiero named preseason All-GSC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gulf South Conference coaches picked four Valdosta State Blazers to the preseason all-conference team.

The league announced the list Wednesday as its Media Day took place. There are two selections on each side of the ball.

Tyler Ajiero as named at wide receiver, James Robinson at guard, Jemarrlowe Sykes on the defensive line as well as defensive back Rance Conner.

Conner, Robinson and Ajiero were second team selections for last year’s postseason All-GSC list.

Ajiero, a graduate student from Tift County, caught 40 passes in 2024 for 550 yards and six touchdowns. He was third on the team in receiving yards behind Rodney Bullard (1,001) and Graeson Malashevich (579). The six touchdowns ranked second for VSU.

Over two years with the Blazers, he has recorded eight touchdowns and 636 yards for an average of 13 yards per catch.

Conner, a junior hailing from Miami, broke up 10 passes a season ago and picked off two. He recorded 17 tackles, one being for lost yardage. Both interceptions came during the national playoffs — one against Miles and the other against Minnesota State.

West Florida dominated the Gulf South preseason team with 14 selections. West Alabama had seven and Delta State had five.

Five players were 2024 Gulf South first team selections: Corey Scott (West Florida, WR); Ben Newton (C, West Alabama); Collin Shaw (DL, West Florida); Elijah Guyton (K, West Alabama) and Jaden Taylor (utility, West Alabama).

First team quarterback is Delta State’s Cole Kirk.

Kirk threw for 2,052 yards and 18 touchdowns last year, completing 55% of his passes.