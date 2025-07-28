City postpones Back to School Bash, announces relief center due to heat wave

TIFTON — The City of Tifton has postponed the Back to School Bash planned to be held at the Anthony Bateman Youth Center tomorrow evening.

City officials announced that the event would be pushed back from its original date of July 29 due to the presence of the intense heat wave currently affecting the region, out of concerns of the high temperatures harming local residents.

The event was planned to serve as a last hurrah of sorts for summer vacation, offering several forms of entertainment for community youths to enjoy before the start of the school year, including bounce houses, water slides, face painting, and giveaways.

Dr. Tonja Tift, executive director for the youth center, reported that the facility would plan to hold the block party next Saturday, once the high temperatures had managed to come down somewhat.

Additionally, the city announced that the Leroy Rogers Senior Center would serve as a relief area for the duration of the heat wave, offering shelter from the high temperature through an air conditioned facility to local residents 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day from July 28 to August 1.