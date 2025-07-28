Valdosta-based salon opens new location in Tifton

The waxing salon also has private rooms for conducting waxing services like Brazilians with a little more privacy, or ears and eyebrows in a more convenient manner.

TIFTON — Valdosta-based waxing salon The Wax Bar has opened their doors to a new location in Tifton.

The waxing service celebrated the opening of its new branch in Tifton July 24, partnering with the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce to hold a ribbon cutting in celebration of the grand opening.

Owner Leanna Pledger reported that the service has been operating in Valdosta for seven years, but recently decided to open a new location in Tifton around two months ago, hoping to serve and get involved with a new community.

Providing waxing services from top to bottom, including legs, arms, Brazilian, and services from the waist up for men, The Wax Bar places a focus on timeliness and convenience, encouraging and almost exclusively taking walk-ins.

In celebration of the opening, the salon staff offered their customers for the day a variety of giveaways and discounts. Pledger also stated that the salon would be offering back-to-school specials throughout the following week.

The owner expressed an interest in getting to know their new community as they settled into Tifton, and hoped to have her business become more involved with it in the future.

The Wax Bar is located in Downtown Tifton, at 332 Main St., and is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact (229)-396-4199.