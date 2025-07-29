ABAC’s Ellis named AVP of Policy & Compliance

TIFTON—Dr. Diantha Ellis has been named the Assistant Vice President of Policy and Compliance at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Ellis has been a member of the ABAC faculty since 2003, beginning as an adjunct instructor before advancing to her rank as professor. A senior faculty member in the Stafford School of Business, Ellis has taught economics and business law while serving as the faculty advisor for the college’s Student Government Association since 2021.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Ellis as our new Assistant Vice President for Policy and Compliance,” said Dr. Jason Goodner, ABAC Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “Her expertise in instruction, policy, and procedure will be instrumental in supporting our faculty, staff, and students as we move ABAC forward. Dr. Ellis has an unwavering commitment to achieving ABAC’s mission and purpose, and I look forward to the positive impact she will have on our institution in this new role.”

In her new role, Ellis will provide administrative oversight for institutional policy development and review, academic compliance, institutional research, and institutional effectiveness. Also, she will support ABAC’s accreditation work, ensuring compliance with accreditation standards and leading efforts to promote a culture of data-informed decision-making and continuous improvement.

As AVP, Ellis will also oversee institutional research functions, academic assessment and scheduling, registrar operations, and the Center for Teaching and Learning to ensure alignment with ABAC’s strategic priorities and mission.

Ellis earned her Juris Doctor degree from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law and her Master of Laws from Emory University School of Law. She is an active member of the State Bar of Georgia and is a registered neutral with the Georgia Office of Dispute Resolution. She has chaired and judged Arbitration Regional Competitions for the American Bar Association and Fordham University School of Law and served as a judge for the annual Intrastate Moot Court Competition with the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia.

Ellis graduated with honors with an Associate of Science degree in business administration from ABAC. She graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and earned her master’s degree in business administration, both from Valdosta State University.

“An essential element in my background that is paramount to success as the AVP of Policy and Compliance is my legal training,” Ellis said. “The background will serve me well as I assist the Office for Academic Affairs in supervising and leading ABAC to further success in the focus areas for this position. I am laser-focused on building a collaborative community of interdisciplinary leaders. We have a lot of outstanding talent on the ABAC campus, and I am excited for the opportunity to partner with President Brundage, Provost Goodner, and our stellar faculty, staff, administrators, and students as we work toward an even brighter ABAC future.”