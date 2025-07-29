Young joins Georgia Cotton Commission

PERRY — The Georgia Cotton Commission recently announced that Audrey Young has joined the commission staff as the outreach and education specialist.

In her new position at the Commission, she will be responsible for creating and executing communication and informational programs for both producers and the public.

Young is a native of Tifton. She received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree, majoring in Agriscience and Environmental Systems from the University of Georgia in 2023. As an undergraduate, Young had the opportunity to conduct hands-on research and gain experience dealing with many products that cotton producers handle on a day-to-day basis such as post emergence herbicides, fertilizers, and plant growth regulators. Under the advisement of Dr. Gerald Henry, Young recently completed a Master of Science in Crop and Soil Sciences from UGA in May 2025. Her thesis focused on the effects of athletic painting on turfgrass soil health and athlete biomechanics.

The Georgia Cotton Commission is a producer-funded organization located in Perry. The Commission began in 1965. Georgia cotton producers pay an assessment enabling the Commission to invest in programs of research, promotion, and education on behalf of all cotton producers of Georgia.

For more information about the Georgia Cotton Commission please call (478) 988-4235 or on the web at www.georgiacottoncommission.org.