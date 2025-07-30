A note to our readers: Changes coming to the comics page

As part of our ongoing efforts to manage rising production costs and preserve the core content that matters most to our community, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue the comics page in our print edition.

This change was not made lightly. Like many local newspapers, we face increased expenses in paper, printing, and distribution. To ensure we can continue delivering strong local news coverage, community features, and other essential content, we must occasionally make tough choices about what we can realistically provide.

We understand that some of our readers may miss the comics, and we appreciate your understanding as we adapt to these challenges. Our commitment remains focused on delivering timely, relevant, and local journalism that serves our community every day.

Thank you for your continued support.