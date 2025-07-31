Conger Gas helps Tifton youths meet their hometown heroes

Police cars and fire engines weren't the only kind of vehicle on the scene; a handful of kids and their families explore some of the heavy-duty agricultural vehicles brought out for the event.

Lee Matthews and Taylor Newsome of Conger Gas man the tent for their company. As part of the festivities, the propane supplier offered a collection of door prizes, all toys based on the kids show "Bluey," for the kids and parents attending the event to try and win.

Bluey and Bingo from the children's cartoon "Bluey" greet a young boy preparing for a photo with the two characters.

Members of the Tift County Sheriff's Office, backed by a vehicle from their office and that of the state patrol, discuss their line of work with a patron of the meet and greet.

Conger ensured the community members attending Hometown Heroes kept cool with help from shaved ice truck Kona Ice, who was offering their sweet, chilly treats for free throughout the event.

TIFTON — Not all heroes wear capes, but there might just be some in town doing their part to serve their local community.

The children and families of Tifton got the chance to meet some of these local heroes courtesy of Conger LP Gas and their Hometown Heroes event, a free meet and greet organized July 24 featuring the service workers, rescue teams, and other community champions that serve and support the Tiftarea.

The propane supplier’s property was filled with vehicles and booths representing the various heroes who do their part to make the community a better place, including the administrative staff for the City of Tifton, the local police and fire departments, Georgia Power, and even some local businesses.

Children attending the event had the opportunity to learn more about these departments and organizations, as well as get up close with the patrol cars, fire engines, and other vehicles they employed.

The main characters from the popular kids cartoon “Bluey,” the titular character and her sister Bingo, made a special appearance during the latter half of the event, greeting the children in attendance and posing with them for photos.

While the event was free to the public, Conger asked patrons to bring donations of school supplies for the children and youth support nonprofit Coastal Plain CASA, which were distributed at their Back to School Bash event the following day.