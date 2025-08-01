Locals win gold at Taekwondo World Championships

TIFTON — Two Tifton, Georgia women, separated by nearly five decades in age but united by drive, discipline, and determination have returned home as world champions.

Carol Phillips, 62, and Ellie Stone, 15, stood atop the podium at the 2025 Songham Taekwondo World Championships in Phoenix, Arizona, held July 21–27. Representing Performance Martial Arts Academy’s Tifton location, both women captured gold medals in their divisions and earned top rankings among thousands of international competitors.

Their victories were more than athletic milestones, they were stories of transformation, deep family roots, and the power of believing in what once seemed impossible.

Phillips, a lifelong athlete and Tifton native, didn’t begin her Taekwondo journey until 2020. The spark came from her daughter, Alena Norton, who had earned her first- degree black belt as a teen and decided to reenter martial arts as an adult. “She asked me to come to class with her,” said Phillips. “That’s how it all started.”

Today, both mother and daughter are second-degree black belts. Phillips’s athletic background, she is the daughter of the well-known Tifton coach Sarge Dorsey, gave her a foundation, but the journey to the world stage still required courage and confidence. “I had to overcome a real fear of competing at this level,” she admitted. “But I’ve developed a stronger self-belief and a deeper faith in God.”

Phillips earned gold in combat sparring and finished in the top ten in four events, including traditional forms, combat team sparring, and sparring.

Ellie Stone’s path began five years ago when she accompanied a friend to a martial arts class. What started as curiosity quickly turned into passion. “I loved it right away,” Stone said. “But it was once I started competing in regional tournaments that I really caught the hunger for it.”

Also now a second-degree black belt, Stone claimed gold in creative forms and achieved top-10 world rankings in seven of eight events, including traditional forms, traditional weapons, sparring, creative weapons, extreme forms, and extreme weapons. “I pictured winning in my mind,” she said. “But it didn’t sink in until I was on the podium with the medal around my neck.”

Her older sister, Mia Stone, also competed and entered the world championships in the #2 world ranking in sparring. “I’m incredibly proud of Ellie,” Mia said. “She’s dedicated and works so hard. She’s an inspiration.”

Behind every great athlete is a great coach, and for both women, that coach is Mr. Tyler Church, head instructor at the Tifton location of Performance Martial Arts. A world champion himself, Church has trained dozens of competitors, but says the drive these two women showed was extraordinary.

“Mr. Church was very patient with me,” said Phillips. “He made corrections in ways I could understand and helped me improve in every area.”

Stone said he set the bar from the beginning. “He told me exactly what it would take to get to this level. And then he put in the hours to help me get there. He believed in me from day one.”

Church credits his own martial arts foundation to his father, Senior Master Mitchell Church, the Chief Instructor at Performance Martial Arts in Valdosta, and a respected leader in the martial arts community. “Everything I know about building champions, I learned from my dad,” said Tyler.

To prepare for the championships, Phillips kept a steady routine: walking three miles every day and training in Taekwondo five days a week. “It became part of my life, part of who I am now.”

Stone’s regimen was even more intense. “I basically lived at the studio,” she said with a laugh. “Three to four hours a day, no days off, not even on Thanksgiving or Christmas. All I wanted for Christmas was more training equipment.”

Behind every strong competitor is an equally strong support system. Ellie’s mother, Anna Stone, said she’s overwhelmed with pride. “Ellie inspires not just me but other aspiring martial artists,” she said. Her father, Travis, echoed that sentiment: “I’ve seen firsthand how hard she’s worked over these past three years. She deserves this success.”

Phillips attributes her success to faith and family. “Prayer has been essential,” she said. “I kept my mind filled with motivational quotes and leaned on the support of my husband, daughter, and granddaughter, Emmy.”

Ellie Stone’s mental preparation included a positive mindset and upbeat music. “I make sure all of my self-talk is positive. Prayer helps me stay grounded, especially at this level.”

Phillips’s husband, Rick, said he’s seen a change in her. “She has a never-give-up attitude now,” he said. “And the atmosphere at Performance Martial Arts is incredible, positive, supportive, and family-focused. It’s a special place.”

More than the medals and rankings, both women say they’ve gained something even greater. “I’ve found a new confidence and sense of purpose,” said Phillips. “And I’ve deepened my faith.”

Stone, now one of the top youth martial artists in the world, reflected on her personal growth. “I think more deeply about my goals now. I have more perspective. I’ve learned to work for what I want.”

When asked what motivates them through the tough days, both champions had powerful answers. “I wanted to do something that once felt impossible,” said Phillips. Stone added, “I always remind myself, I’ve come this far, so why would I quit now or back off?”

As they return home to Tifton, both Phillips and Stone are already back in training, but also stepping into leadership roles, serving as examples of what commitment, family, and faith can accomplish.

Their instructor summed it up: “Carol and Ellie represent what martial arts are truly about, strength, humility, perseverance, and transformation.”

At Performance Martial Arts Academy, these two champions are proof that with heart, hard work, and a belief in oneself, a champion lives in all of us.

Performance Martial Arts Academy is located at 255 Brumby Way in Tifton. They can be reached at (229) 472-3843.