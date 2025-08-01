Robinson dominates, but Veterans takes scrimmage

TIFTON — Tift County-Veterans softball showdowns have been common in recent years. Thursday’s scrimmage was no exception.

Behind Lily Robinson’s five shutout, one-hit, eight-strikeout innings, the teams were deadlocked through five frames.

Late-inning lineup shifts by Tift gave the Lady Warhawks an opening in the sixth. Rizzy White hit a grand slam and the visitors tacked on a couple more to go up 6-0.

The Lady Devils came back with single runs in the sixth and seventh, but Veterans left on the big end of a 7-2 final.

Tift County had chances early.

Leadoff hitter Morgan Brey was hit by a pitch, but a perfect throw caught her stealing second. Robinson and Marlee Veazey followed with singles but Caidence Scott put out the fire.

Defense got the Lady Warhawks out of jams in two more early frames.

Braylin Dorden slashed a single in the second, but Veterans snared an infield liner and doubled up a runner. In the third, they handled an aggressive baserunning move perfect when Tift attempted to get an extra base on a sacrifice bunt.

Tift’s first run came courtesy on a trio of hits.

Brey snuck a single past third to begin the sixth, which was followed by a hit up the middle by Allie Lee. With one down, Ella Bruce drove in Brey.

Veterans scored in the seventh, but the Lady Devils weren’t done.

Aubree Hale homered to center in the bottom half for the final score.

Tift had nine hits on a hot afternoon, by nine different players.

Robinson, Lee and C.B. McCrary pitched for TCHS.

From here, the Lady Devils open the regular season Aug. 5 at Westfield. The first home game is a day later, Aug. 6, against Cairo.