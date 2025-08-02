Lady Panthers play quick scrimmage with Clinch

CHULA — Tiftarea Academy and Clinch County got in three innings and a piece of a softball scrimmage Thursday, July 31 before an unusual situation saw the coaches agree to end the game early.

Raelyn Owens was experiencing soreness in her pitching arm in the fourth inning. Unfortunately, the Lady Panthers were playing with a thin lineup.

Tiftarea normally would have three pitchers, but because the school year starts later, both of its other options were on vacations.

Head coach Kayla Williams noted that one was in Maine and the other was in California. Tiftarea’s school year does not start until Aug. 13.

The game was thus ended early to protect Owens, who is one of the team’s top returnees from a team that made a deep state run.

At the time of stoppage, Clinch County was up 4-2 and had two runners on with no outs.

Following a scoreless first inning, both teams posted two runs in the second. The Homerville natives scored twice in the third.

Williams praised the Lady Panthers’ effort, though only half the lineup was able to get in two at-bats.

“They were playing hard,” said Williams.

Tiftarea sent seven to the dish in the second. Chloe Brand, Calla Joyner and Maggie Vickery loaded the bases with two-out walks.

Brand dashed home on a wild pitch, then McKenna Grace Graham earned the fourth free pass of the third to load the bases again.

For the second time in as many batters, Clinch threw a wild pitch and Joyner’s courtesy runner, Lily Kendrick, slid home safely.

Owens and Coley Beth Croft had base hits, both in the third inning. Owens struck out three Clinch hitters.

Tiftarea is set to begin its regular season Tuesday at home against Valdosta at 5 p.m. They will also play Crisp Academy in Chula on Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.